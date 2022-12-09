iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IVV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,178. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.39.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
