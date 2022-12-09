iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

