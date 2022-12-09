iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

