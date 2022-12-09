IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Trading Down 5.2%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 27,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 70,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

ISO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on IsoPlexis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Trading Down 14.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IsoPlexis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 151,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 190,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IsoPlexis by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

