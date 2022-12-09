IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Trading Down 5.2%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 27,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 70,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ISO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on IsoPlexis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
IsoPlexis Trading Down 14.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
