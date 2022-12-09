iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 4,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 859,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $649.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in iStar in the third quarter valued at $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in iStar by 12.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iStar by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iStar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

