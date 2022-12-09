iStar (NYSE:STAR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 4,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 859,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
iStar Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $649.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.
About iStar
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
