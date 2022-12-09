Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after purchasing an additional 482,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.3 %

JHG stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

