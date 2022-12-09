Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.20-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.48. 16,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,902 shares of company stock worth $7,566,054 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,582.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

