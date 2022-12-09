Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €250.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($252.63) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($234.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €3.20 ($3.37) on Friday, reaching €204.70 ($215.47). The stock had a trading volume of 98,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($232.74). The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

