Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,243.30

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $43.29 million and $79,243.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010804 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00239956 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611313 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,661.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

