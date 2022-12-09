Jet Protocol Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and $78,207.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241002 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02847422 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $83,813.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.