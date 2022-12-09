JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.50

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.51). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 546,075 shares trading hands.

JKX Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About JKX Oil & Gas

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

