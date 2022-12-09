Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,422 shares of company stock worth $2,010,038. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JOBY opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

