John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $90.24 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $84,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

