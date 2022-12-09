John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:WLYB opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,572,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

