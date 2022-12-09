John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

John Wood Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

