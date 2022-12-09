Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 13th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $63,435,000. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 36.5% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 525,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 492,806 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 485,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

