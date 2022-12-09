Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) EVP Michael J. Ellis Sells 1,194 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE JCI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.77. 3,316,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,625. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

