Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after buying an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after buying an additional 1,085,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

