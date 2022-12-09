Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $61.00. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The firm has a market cap of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

