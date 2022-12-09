Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 1.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Several brokerages have commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

