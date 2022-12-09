Joystick (JOY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $609.86

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $609.86 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54324456 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,659.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.