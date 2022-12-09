Joystick One Day Volume Tops $281.88 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $108.45 million and approximately $281.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00241016 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54324456 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,659.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

