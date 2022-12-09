JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) Target Price to €3.40

Nos, S.G.P.S. (OTCMKTS:ZONNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.40 ($3.58) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nos, S.G.P.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZONNF opened at 3.71 on Monday. Nos, S.G.P.S. has a twelve month low of 3.71 and a twelve month high of 3.71.

Get Nos S.G.P.S. alerts:

Nos, S.G.P.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NOS, S.G.P.S., SA engages in the telecommunications, and media and entertainment business worldwide. It operates in Telco and Audiovisual segments. The company offers cable and satellite television, voice and internet access, mobile communication, IP voice, mobile virtual network, and related consulting services, as well as electronic communications services, including data and multimedia communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nos S.G.P.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nos S.G.P.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.