JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €32.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($33.68) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €0.19 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.45 ($24.68). 2,464,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 1 year high of €51.30 ($54.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

