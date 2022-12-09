JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price to €59.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 9,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,951. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

