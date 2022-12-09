JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €87.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($91.58) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($93.68) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($66.42) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

FRA LEG traded up €1.66 ($1.75) during trading on Friday, reaching €62.72 ($66.02). 299,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.75. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

