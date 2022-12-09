JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target to 177.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $19.51.
About Schibsted ASA
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.