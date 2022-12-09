JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target to 177.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 187.00 to 177.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

