JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 206

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JSAIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.82) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 280 ($3.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

