JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 800

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.39) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.22) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

