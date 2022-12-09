Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,537. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $321.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 162.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

