Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Buys A$27,820.00 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Rating) insider Giovanni Rizzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.91 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of A$27,820.00 ($18,671.14).
Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
