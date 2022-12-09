Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Buys A$27,820.00 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Rating) insider Giovanni Rizzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.91 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of A$27,820.00 ($18,671.14).

Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.