Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider David Richardson Sells 1,429 Shares

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,289.43).

JUST traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 72.45 ($0.88). 5,053,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,006. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.85 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.48. The stock has a market cap of £752.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 121 ($1.48) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50 ($1.36).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

