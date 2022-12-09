Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. 6,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 23,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Juventus Football Club Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

