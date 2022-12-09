Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $218.61 million and $6.48 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kadena has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,930,462 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

