Kaspa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $113.27 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,010,232,737 coins and its circulating supply is 15,010,234,499 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,999,648,765 with 14,999,648,765.580603 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00738109 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,210,056.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

