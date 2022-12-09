Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Bruce Taragin Acquires 9,775 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,056.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Bruce Taragin bought 23,034 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46.
Katapult Trading Down 4.8 %
KPLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 210,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
