Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases $27,410.46 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin purchased 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.
Katapult Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 210,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.17.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
