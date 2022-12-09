Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases $27,410.46 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Bruce Taragin purchased 23,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $27,410.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Taragin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Bruce Taragin purchased 9,775 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $11,925.50.

Katapult Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ KPLT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 210,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

About Katapult

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

