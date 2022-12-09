Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $295.10 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $295.10 million and $110.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024747 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 343,411,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,444,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

