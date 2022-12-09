Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Shares Down 3.8%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
