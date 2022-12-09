Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €572.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €572.00 ($602.11) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($725.26) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($773.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($584.21) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($594.74) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($642.11) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €522.60 ($550.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €498.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €507.65. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

