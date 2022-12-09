KeyCorp Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of INVH opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
