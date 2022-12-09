KeyCorp Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

