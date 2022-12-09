Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 16.7%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 111,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 200,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

