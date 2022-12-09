Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

