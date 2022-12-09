Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €26.60 ($28.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.17. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($60.92) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($86.13).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.