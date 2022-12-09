Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Shares Down 2.3%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.89. 30,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 102,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIGRY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.05) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group Ag will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

