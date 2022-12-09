Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.74) to €3.20 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.21) to €3.90 ($4.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.00) to €3.60 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.08 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

