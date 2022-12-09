Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.35. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 27,679 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
