Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.35. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 27,679 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

