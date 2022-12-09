KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Insider Romil Bahl Buys 7,000 Shares

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) insider Romil Bahl acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,382.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Romil Bahl acquired 2,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,660.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Romil Bahl acquired 3,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.
KORE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $2.10 on Friday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in KORE Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KORE Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
