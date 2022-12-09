Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

