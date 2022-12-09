Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.
Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49.
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 47.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
