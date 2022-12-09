Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE KFY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

