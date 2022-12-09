Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.
Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE KFY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
